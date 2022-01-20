News

Buhari begins two-day working visit to Kaduna today

Posted on Author Baba Negedu Comment(0)

President Muhammadu Buhari will today commenced a two-day working visit to Kaduna State. While in Kaduna the president is expected to commission several projects. A statement by the Special Adviser on Media and Communication, to the Kaduna State Governor, Mr Muyiwa Adekeye said the president will visit the three major towns of Kaduna, Zaria and Kafanchan during the visit. He will also be shown round road projects across the state, which were executed by the Governor Nasir El Rufai administration. Adekeye listed the projects that will be commissioned to include the remodelled Murtala Muhammed Square, which is located at the heart of Kaduna town.

The Special Adviser also listed the Infectious Disease Hospital, which is located at Mando, the Dangote Peugeot Automobile Nigeria Limited along Kaduna- Abuja Expressway, and the Sabon Gari market in Zaria. Adekeye also said that the president will also commission completed projects like the reconstructed Kawo flyover which has three grand rotaries and access roads, the WAFF Road which has been dualized with junction improvement. The president will also commission road projects in Kafanchan and Zaria.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

#EndSARS protest: Okowa inaugurates victims’ support fund, panel

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole

Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, has heeded the directive of the National Economic Council (NEC) to all state governments to constitute a panel of enquiry into the activities of the controversial Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) in their states. The governor, while inaugurating the panel, also established a Special Victims’ Support Fund for the payment of […]
News Top Stories

Sleep deprivation can complicate grieving process–Study

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

United States (U.S.) and Netherlands researchers said those who have persistent trouble with sleeping could have an especially difficult grieving process after the death of a loved one. These are the results of a new study published in the ‘Journal of Psychiatric Research’. Most people who lose a close friend or family member will experience […]
News

Senator Bayo Salami dies in US

Posted on Author Reporter

  Lateef Dada, Osogbo A former Senator and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State, Senator Adebayo Salami is dead. He died in the United States of America on Thursday. Cause of his death was, however, unknown as at the time of filing this report. Salami represented Osun Central Senatorial District in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica