Buhari begins two-day working visit to Kaduna today

President Muhammadu Buhari will today commenced a two-day working visit to Kaduna State. While in Kaduna the president is expected to commission several projects. A statement by the Special Adviser on Media and Communication, to the Kaduna State Governor, Mr Muyiwa Adekeye said the president will visit the three major towns of Kaduna, Zaria and Kafanchan during the visit. He will also be shown round road projects across the state, which were executed by the Governor Nasir El Rufai administration. Adekeye listed the projects that will be commissioned to include the remodelled Murtala Muhammed Square, which is located at the heart of Kaduna town.

The Special Adviser also listed the Infectious Disease Hospital, which is located at Mando, the Dangote Peugeot Automobile Nigeria Limited along Kaduna- Abuja Expressway, and the Sabon Gari market in Zaria. Adekeye also said that the president will also commission completed projects like the reconstructed Kawo flyover which has three grand rotaries and access roads, the WAFF Road which has been dualized with junction improvement. The president will also commission road projects in Kafanchan and Zaria.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...