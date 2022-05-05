Buhari: Beheading of soldiers by IPOB alien to cultures, civilisation

President Muhammadu Buhari has described the Saturday shooting and beheading of two soldiers by allegedly by members of Indigenous People of Buafra (IPOB) as alien to cultures and civilization. In a release by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, the President expressed deep condolences to the Nigerian Army and the families of Master Warrant Officer Audu Linus and his partner, Private Gloria Mathew, who were beheaded by the dreaded terrorist group. According to him, the Nigerian Army confirmed that the dastardly act was carried out by the IPOB “The corpses were inhumanely treated and gleefully posted on social media platforms,” he said.

The President joined fellow citizens in expressing deep sense of shock and condemns the barbarism of the perpetrators of this unfortunate incident, and similar acts of violence against law enforcement agents. He called on all leaders – community, regional and national – to “speak with one voice, to show that the entire country is one against this cruel and barbaric act of violence. This is unacceptable. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of this sad and tragic incident,” said the President.

