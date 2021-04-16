News

Buhari berated over lopsided nominations into NHRC

Senate Spokesman, Senator Basiru Ajibola, has berated what he described as lopsided appointments into the governing council of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) by President Muhammadu Buhari. Ajibola expressed concerns about the nominations of Mr. President during the screening of the nominees, who appeared before the Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters, Chaired by Senator Opeyemi Bamidele. Speaking at the event, the Senate spokesman said he was not in the Senate as an individual, but as the representative of his people, whose interest he must protect.

He lamented that while some states got two slots in the board appointment, some states did not have a single representative. The chairman of the committee, however, assured those aggrieved that the issue of lopsidedness would be addressed at the committee meeting before the submission of the report to the Senate next week. However, at the screening exercise, the committee acknowledged the outstanding performances of each nominee over the years, saying that they had deep knowledge of human rights related issues.

