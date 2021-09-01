News

Buhari bids Tunisian Ambassador farewell

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday at the Presidential Villa bade the outgoing Ambassador of Tunisia to Nigeria, Jalel Trabelsi, farewell. In a release by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, Buhari thanked the diplomat for the deep love he showed for the country, leading him to serve for ten years, at two different times.

Trabelsi first served in the past for five years as an officer, came back later to serve as Ambassador for another five years, and now describes himself as “a lover of Nigeria and her people.” The President added: “Thank you very much for your love for our country, and the people. You have identified with us so much, and I wish you a successful tour wherever you are posted to next.

You can count on our goodwill for your country, yourself and family.” Trabelsi said he insisted on waiting till he had an audience with Buhari before leaving, so that he could personally express gratitude to a man he admired, and to a people he loved.

