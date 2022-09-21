News

Buhari bids UNGA farewell, vows to entrench transparent, credible polls in 2023

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, President Muhammadu Buhari has bid the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) farewell; informing the global body that his appearance on Wednesday would be his last as the President of Nigeria.

Buhari told the body that by next year when the world’s assembly would be holding its 78th session, a new President would be representing the country.

The President, who vowed to entrench a process of free, fair, transparent and credible elections through which Nigerians elect leaders of their choice next year, also reiterated his commitment to constitutional term limits and Nigeria’s effort to promote rule of law and democracy in West Africa.

According to a release by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, Wednesday, Buhari cited the country’s support to The Gambia, Guinea Bissau and Chad during their political impasse, saying: ”We believe in the sanctity of constitutional term limits and we have steadfastly adhered to it in Nigeria. We have seen the corrosive impact on values when leaders elsewhere seek to change the rules to stay on in power.

”Indeed, we are now preparing for general elections in Nigeria next February. At the 78th UNGA, there will be a new face at this podium speaking for Nigeria.

”Ours is a vast country strengthened by its diversity and its common values of hard work, enduring faith and a sense of community.

”We have invested heavily to strengthen our framework for free and fair elections. I thank our partners for all the support that they have provided our election institutions.

”As President, I have set the goal that one of the enduring legacies I would like to leave is to entrench a process of free, fair and transparent and credible elections through which Nigerians elect leaders of their choice.”

 

Our Reporters

