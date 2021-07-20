News Top Stories

Buhari blames insecurity, middlemen, COVID-19 for soaring food prices

President Muhammadu Buhari has blamed the security challenges facing the country as well as the activities of middlemen and the outbreak of COVID-19 for soaring food prices in the country.

 

In his Eid-el-Kabir message to Nigerians, Buhari told Muslims not to take advantage of the celebration to exploit fellow citizens through outrageous prices of food and rams, warning that doing so was inconsistent with the virtues of Islam.

 

According to a release by his spokesman, Mallam Garba Shehu, yesterday, the President restated the determination of his administration to create a just, harmonious and prosperous country in which the safety of life and property would be assured.

 

Buhari noted that COVID- 19 took a heavy toll on the economies of all countries, including Nigeria, adding that cases of flooding also caused destruction of farmlands.

 

He said: “No government in our recent history has invested as heavily as we are doing to promote local production of about 20 other  commodities, through the provision of loans and several other forms of support to our farmers.

 

“Apart from the destruction caused to rice farms by floods, middlemen have also taken advantage of the local rice production to exploit fellow Nigerians, thereby undermining our goal of supporting local food production at affordable prices.

“As an elected President who enjoys the goodwill of the ordinary people that gave us their mandate, let me assure you that we are continuing with measures to bring relief to Nigerians, including making fertilizer available at affordable prices to our farmers.”

 

Buhari added that insecurity “has produced severe and adverse effects on agriculture because farmers are prevented from accessing their farms by bandits and terrorists”.

 

The President assured Nigerians that government was working towards addressing the security challenges. “We have started taking delivery of fighter aircraft and other necessary military equipment and hardware to improve the capacity of our security forces to confront terrorism and banditry,” he added.

 

President appealed to Muslims “to demonstrate the good virtues of Islam through personal examples and practices”.

 

Buhari said: “As practising believers, we shouldn’t seek obscene profits by making life difficult and miserable for others.

 

We should not seek happiness at the expense of others. Remember that Islam is a religion of charity that urges us to love our neighbour as we love ourselves.”

