Buhari blames middlemen for rising food prices

President Muhammadu Buhari has blamed middlemen for the rising prices of foodstuffs in the country .

In his national broadcast on Nigeria’s 61st independence anniversary Friday, Buhari said: “Unfortunately, as our food production capacity has increased, food prices have been going up due to artificial shortages created by middlemen who have been buying and hoarding these essential commodities for profiteering.”

To address this, the President directed the ministry of Agriculture to rehabilitate the National Food Reserve Agency and work with some agencies to address the problem.

“I am hereby directing the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development to rehabilitate the National Food Reserve Agency and also work with security agencies, the Nigerian Commodity Exchange, and the National Assembly to find a lasting solution to these disruptive and unpatriotic hoarding activities,” Buhari said.

News

Biden identifies more administration officials, Trump vows continued election fight

Posted on Author Reporter

  President-elect Joe Biden chose more senior aides to lead his administration’s efforts to defeat the coronavirus and rebuild the U.S. economy, and his office confirmed on Sunday he would begin receiving classified briefings that are an essential step toward taking control of national security. As the Democratic former vice president prepared for his move […]
News

FG condemns attack on Nigerian mission in Ghana

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Federal Government has condemned the two attacks on its residential buildings in Accra, describing them as criminal and outrageous, demanding urgent action from the Ghanaian authorities. Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, made this known via his verified twitter handle @GeoffreyOnyeama on Sunday. He said that the Federal Government was already engaging with […]
News

Magu’s invitation, confirmation of malfeasance in EFCC – PDP

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said the invitation of the acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) was a confirmation of malfeasance in the agency.     The party therefore called on President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration to allow unhindered investigation into the matter.   PDP said in a statement by its National Publicity […]

