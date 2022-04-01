Buhari: BoI created 9m jobs, disbursed N1.2trn to 4.2m beneficiaries

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that the Bank of Industry (BoI) created nine million jobs and disbursed over N1.24 trillion to 4.2 million beneficiaries in Micro, Small, Medium and Large enterprises in the last seven years. He made this disclosure yesterday at the virtual inaugurationof theSecondTower of BoI building in Abuja. According to a statement issued by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, the President lauded the Bank management for the job creation and empowerment since 2015. The President noted that the BoI has continued to successfully execute its mandate as a policy institution of the Federal Government, extending single digit interest rate loans to manufacturers. While commending the management of the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment and BoI for their contributions to the economic development of the country and wellbeing of Nigerians, Buhari said: “In order to further enhance its capacity to impact the industrial sector on a transformational scale, I approved the issuance of a sovereign guarantee to help the Bank raise funds in the Eurobond market.
Related Articles
Ganduje: World Bank’s $1.5bn grant helped states curtail COVID-19
The World Bank’s $1.5 billion assisted Programme saved states from financial distress economic recession and helped in curtailing the spread of COVID-19, Kano State Governor Umar Ganduje has said. Represented by Alhaji Salisu Lawal Indabawa, Director PRS, Ministry of Finance, the governor stated this in Kano while declaring open a workshop on Fiscal Sustainability organised […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Fayemi sets up committee on creation of LCDAs in Ekiti
A committee to look into creation of new Local Government Councils Development Areas (LCDAs) in Ekiti State has been inaugurated by Governor Kayode Fayemi. The governor said the decision was an attempt to bring government nearer to the people and ensure more rapid development in rural areas in line with his administration’s five- pillar […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Kidney diseases: Ebonyi Medical Science Varsity begins dialyzer, oxygen productions
The newly established King David Medical Science University (KDMSU), Uburu, Ebonyi State, has commenced the production of dialyzer and oxygen plants for treatment of patients suffering kidney and liver ailments. This was disclosed by the Vice-Chancellor; Prof. Jesse Uneke, while addressing journalists at the world class university with state-of-the-art facilities built by the present administration […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)