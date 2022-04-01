Buhari: BoI created 9m jobs, disbursed N1.2trn to 4.2m beneficiaries

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that the Bank of Industry (BoI) created nine million jobs and disbursed over N1.24 trillion to 4.2 million beneficiaries in Micro, Small, Medium and Large enterprises in the last seven years. He made this disclosure yesterday at the virtual inaugurationof theSecondTower of BoI building in Abuja. According to a statement issued by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, the President lauded the Bank management for the job creation and empowerment since 2015. The President noted that the BoI has continued to successfully execute its mandate as a policy institution of the Federal Government, extending single digit interest rate loans to manufacturers. While commending the management of the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment and BoI for their contributions to the economic development of the country and wellbeing of Nigerians, Buhari said: “In order to further enhance its capacity to impact the industrial sector on a transformational scale, I approved the issuance of a sovereign guarantee to help the Bank raise funds in the Eurobond market.

