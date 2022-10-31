News

Buhari calls for emergency security meeting, postpones NASENI’s comples commissioning

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye ABUJA Comments Off on Buhari calls for emergency security meeting, postpones NASENI’s comples commissioning

President Muhammadu Buhari has called for an emergency security meeting of all service chiefs today at the Presidential Villa to further review and strengthen the security network in the country.

 

According to his spokesman, Malam Grabs Shehu, the President, who was initially scheduled to commission the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) new Technology and Innovation Complex, would receive briefs from the security chiefs, and interject on areas that needed more attention.

The commissioning of the NASENI complex would hold on a later date.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Customs moves to raid warehouses with foreign rice

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe

…evacuates 1,930 bags Following the massive importation of contraband, Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) yesterday ordered that warehouses and markets stacked with smuggled rice across the South-West should be raided. Its Comptroller General, Col. Hammed Ali (rtd), who gave the directive, said that the move was part of measures to get rid of smuggled foreign parboiled […]
News

How Nigeria can solve kidnapping, banditry, others, by Akeredolu

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh

Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, yesterday said the only way out of the security challenges bedevilling the country was to employ a home-grown approach. While stating that most crimes emanated as local issues, Akeredolu noted that the state’s Security Network Agency (Amotekun Corps) was a baby of necessity conceived to solve the plethora of security […]
News

Afreximbank disburses $200m to Zenith Bank to cushion impact of Covid-19

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) has disbursed $200 million to Zenith Bank Plc Nigeria under its Pandemic Trade Impact Mitigation Facility (PATIMFA). The funds will assist Zenith Bank to continue to maintain foreign currency trade flows impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic. They will also allow Zenith Bank to on-lend to eligible sub-borrowers involved in the manufacture […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica