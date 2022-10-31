Buhari calls for emergency security meeting, postpones NASENI’s comples commissioning

President Muhammadu Buhari has called for an emergency security meeting of all service chiefs today at the Presidential Villa to further review and strengthen the security network in the country.

According to his spokesman, Malam Grabs Shehu, the President, who was initially scheduled to commission the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) new Technology and Innovation Complex, would receive briefs from the security chiefs, and interject on areas that needed more attention.

The commissioning of the NASENI complex would hold on a later date.

