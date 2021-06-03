News

Buhari calls for global support for development of Niger Basin

President Muhammadu Buhari has called for global support for the development of the resources in Niger Basin Area (NBA) which provides means of livelihood for over 160 million people.
The President, who ended a 5-year tenure as the Chairman of the NBA, handed over to his successor, President of Burkina Faso, Roch Kabore, whom he congratulated.
In a release by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, the President, while declaring the virtual 12th Summit of Heads of State and Government of the NBA, said the Niger River commonly called Djoliba in Guinea and Mali, offers enormous development opportunities in the fields of agriculture, animal husbandry, fishing, fish farming, hydro-power, hydraulics and navigation.
‘‘It is therefore necessary to continue to promote its enormous potential for the benefit of our people, and to improve the socio-economic development of the region,’’ he said.
He expressed appreciation to Technical and Financial Partners, including African Development Bank (AfDB), the Global Environment Fund (GEF), the German Financial Cooperation (KFW), for identifying with the vision and projects of the authority.
Buhari urged them to continue to support efforts at developing the area in the fight against pollution and the degradation of ecosystems, in order to manage its resources in a sustainable and equitable manner.
The President told his colleagues that since his endorsement as the NBA chairman in 2016, he had delivered on all his mandates except on funding of its 2016-2024 Operational Plan.

