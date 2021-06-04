News

Buhari calls for global support for devt of Niger Basin

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Comment(0)

…ends five-year tenure as NBA Chair, congratulates successor

President Muhammadu Buhari has called for global support for the development of the resources in Niger Basin Area (NBA) which provides means of livelihood for over 160 million people. The President, who ended five-year tenure as the Chairman of the NBA, handed over to his successor, President of Burkina Faso, Roch Kabore, whom he congratulated.

In a release by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, the President, while declaring open the virtual 12th Summit of Heads of State and Government of the NBA, said the Niger River commonly called ‘Djoliba’ in Guinea and Mali, offers enormous development opportunities in the fields of agriculture, animal husbandry, fishing, fish farming, hydro-power, hydraulics and navigation.

‘‘It is, therefore, necessary to continue to promote its enormous potential for the benefit of our people, and to improve the socioeconomic development of the region,’’ he said. He expressed appreciation to Technical and Financial Partners, including African Development Bank (AfDB), the Global Environment Fund (GEF), the German Financial Cooperation (KFW), for identifying with the vision and projects of the authority. Buhari urged them to continue to support efforts at developing the area in the fight against pollution and the degradation of ecosystems, in order to manage its resources in a sustainable and equitable manner.

The President told his colleagues that since his endorsement as the NBA Chairman in 2016, he had delivered on all his mandates except on funding of its 2016-2024 Operational Plan. He listed the support to Ground Water Management in Niger Basin (AGES), project II to strengthen NBA and its Member Countries’ technical capacity and human resources for improving trans-boundary groundwater resource management in the Niger Basin; Integrated Development and Adaptation to Climate Change in Niger Basin financed by the AfDB, GEF, KFW and NBA Member Countries to improve the resilience of the Niger River ecosystems and populations through a sustainable management of natural resources as ongoing projects. Buhari, who thanked the outgoing Executive Secretary of the NBA, Mr. Abderahim Bireme Hamid, for serving the Authority, added that the institution had utmost confidence in Burkina Faso’s leader who took over the leadership of the area from him. ‘‘Let me, on behalf of all Heads of State and Government of NBA, wish His Excellency, President of the Republic of Burkina Faso, a very successful tenure,” the President said.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Wike to Northern elders: Every ethnic group safe in Rivers

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has assured Northern elders that every ethnic group is safe in the state, even as he declared his administration’s commitment in ensuring that no ethnic group interest is undermined.   Wike, who spoke yesterday when the leaders of Northern Elders Forum (NEF) led by their Chairman, Prof. Ango-Abdullahi visited him […]
News

Water scarcity: Sachet water sellers hike price of commodity in UCH

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo

Due to scarcity of water at the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, where massive renovation of structures is on-going, sellers of sachet water within the hospital are currently making brisk business with the commodity as they have increased its cost. The hospital management was carrying out renovation of old water pipes to give new life […]
News

Kwara Customs generates N6.9bn in 2020

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni, Ilorin

Despite the ravaging COVID-19 pandemic, the Kwara State Command of the Nigerian Customs Service has generated the sum of N6.96 billion into the coffers of the Federal Government in 2020, representing 86 percent of the year’s annual target as against the total sum of N2.4 billion generated in 2019.   Briefing journalists on Tuesday in Ilorin, the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica