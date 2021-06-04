Buhari calls for global support for devt of Niger Basin

…ends five-year tenure as NBA Chair, congratulates successor

President Muhammadu Buhari has called for global support for the development of the resources in Niger Basin Area (NBA) which provides means of livelihood for over 160 million people. The President, who ended five-year tenure as the Chairman of the NBA, handed over to his successor, President of Burkina Faso, Roch Kabore, whom he congratulated.

In a release by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, the President, while declaring open the virtual 12th Summit of Heads of State and Government of the NBA, said the Niger River commonly called ‘Djoliba’ in Guinea and Mali, offers enormous development opportunities in the fields of agriculture, animal husbandry, fishing, fish farming, hydro-power, hydraulics and navigation.

‘‘It is, therefore, necessary to continue to promote its enormous potential for the benefit of our people, and to improve the socioeconomic development of the region,’’ he said. He expressed appreciation to Technical and Financial Partners, including African Development Bank (AfDB), the Global Environment Fund (GEF), the German Financial Cooperation (KFW), for identifying with the vision and projects of the authority. Buhari urged them to continue to support efforts at developing the area in the fight against pollution and the degradation of ecosystems, in order to manage its resources in a sustainable and equitable manner.

The President told his colleagues that since his endorsement as the NBA Chairman in 2016, he had delivered on all his mandates except on funding of its 2016-2024 Operational Plan. He listed the support to Ground Water Management in Niger Basin (AGES), project II to strengthen NBA and its Member Countries’ technical capacity and human resources for improving trans-boundary groundwater resource management in the Niger Basin; Integrated Development and Adaptation to Climate Change in Niger Basin financed by the AfDB, GEF, KFW and NBA Member Countries to improve the resilience of the Niger River ecosystems and populations through a sustainable management of natural resources as ongoing projects. Buhari, who thanked the outgoing Executive Secretary of the NBA, Mr. Abderahim Bireme Hamid, for serving the Authority, added that the institution had utmost confidence in Burkina Faso’s leader who took over the leadership of the area from him. ‘‘Let me, on behalf of all Heads of State and Government of NBA, wish His Excellency, President of the Republic of Burkina Faso, a very successful tenure,” the President said.

