Buhari calls for united action against terrorists

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has called on Nigerians to be unit- ed against the activities of the terrorists in the country. The President made this call yesterday even as he said the nation was in a mourning mood over the ‘senseless loss of lives seen in Borno State and Katsina State over the last 48 hours’. In a statement by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, the President assured that the perpetrators of the killings would be brought to justice even as he noted that they were already running scared. According to him, 56,000 Boko Haram and ISWAP terrorists have surrendered to the authorities in a year and still counting. He said: “That these terrorists and bandits have been reduced to scavenging from our artisanal miners and farmers for survival is evidence that they are backed into a corner. “This will be small comfort to the family members and loved ones of those murdered this week. But it is in times like these that we must be at our strongest.”

 

