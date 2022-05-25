News

Buhari calls for united action against terrorists

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

…mourns Borno, Katsina victims of terror

Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja

 

President Muhammadu Buhari has called on Nigerians to be united against the activities of the terrorists in the country.

The President made this call Wednesday even as he said the nation was in a mourning mood over the ‘senseless loss of lives seen in Borno and Katsina states over the last 48 hours’.

In a release by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, the President assured that the perpetrators of the killings would be brought to justice even as he noted that they were already running scared.

According to him, 56,000 Boko Haram and ISWAP terrorists have surrendered to the authorities in a year and still counting.

“That these terrorists and bandits have been reduced to scavenging from our artisanal miners and farmers for survival is evidence that they are backed into a corner.

“This will be small comfort to the family members and loved ones of those murdered this week. But it is in times like these that we must be at our strongest.

“Now more than ever Nigerians must come together, in proud defiance of those who would seek through terror and violence to divide us along religious, political or ethnic lines.

“And so while we are in mourning for those we have lost, let us face these cowards already fading in strength, number and willpower as one.

“Let us show them that Nigerians will not be swayed by terror. Let us show them that Nigerians will not be divided. Let us show them we will not be defeated,” he said

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News

2023: Why rotational presidency can’t work, by Gov Yahaya Bello

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah

Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello, yesterday insisted that Nigeria’s next president should be selected on the basis of his capacity and not by ethnicity or regional sentiments. The governor noted that the yardstick was imperative in order for Nigeria to maximise the potential of an allencompassing leader to replace President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023. Speaking […]
News

Police brutality: Group introduces technology intervention to trace, assist victims

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe

Following the unabated brutalisation and sundry abuses of citizens’ human rights by security agents in Nigeria, a Civil Society organisation said it has introduced a technologically backed platform said to have abilities to trace locations and also provide immediate intervention for victims. This development came on the heels of the #EndSars memorial, which Nigerian youths […]
News

Nigerian Press Organisation calls for devolution of powers

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Nigerian Press Organisation (NPO) has called on the Federal Government to immediately take steps at devolving powers to the component units by implementing the All Progressives Congress (APC) Committee on Restructuring, which among others, recommends state policing, in addition to other far reaching adjustments to the structure of governance. This was part of resolutions […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica