Buhari, CAN mourn Pope Benedict XVI

President Muhammadu Buhari has, on behalf of government and people of the Federal Republic of Nigeria commiserated with Pope Francis, the Catholic Church in Nigeria and around the world, as well as all Christian faithful who mourn the passing of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI.

The President paid tribute to Benedict XVI who was greatly admired globally for his selfless leadership, renowned learning as a theologian, and dedication to advance inter-faith dialogue and peace.

According to a release by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, Buhari believed that the late Pontiff would be remembered as a true servant of God who used the benevolent gifts of the Almighty upon his life to serve the Church and

Pope Benedict XVIhumanity in humility, reverence and piety, living in word and deed the virtues of a true Christian disciple.

The President prayed that the Pope Emeritus received eternal embrace in the loving arms of the Lord, whom he served faithfully throughout his vocation.

Similarly, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has joined the rest of the world to mourn the death of Emeritus Catholic Pontiff, Pope Benedict XVI.

President of CAN, Archbishop Daniel Okoh in a statement on Saturday in Abuja, described the late Pope Benedict XVI as a great theologian whose life epitomised the balance of faith, reason and works in ways that positively influenced both Catholics and non-Catholics throughout the world.

The statement reads partly: “He had devoted his soul and intelligence to God for a more fraternal world, and had died in the Mater Ecclesiae monastery, a house dedicated to prayer and self-sacrifice within the walls of the Vatican Gardens.

“CAN pays tribute to Pope Benedict XVI who spent his days at the service of the Church, speaking to the hearts and minds of men with the spiritual, cultural and intellectual depth he possessed.

“It will be difficult to fill the shoes of untiring efforts to find a common path in promoting peace and goodwill throughout the world which Pope Benedict XVI left behind, but the Christian Association of Nigeria prays that God Almighty will continue to raise theologians like the late Pontiff who are committed to the defence of Christian faith.

“CAN extends its condolences to his relatives, the Vatican, the Catholic Secretariat of Nigeria and the faithful in Nigeria and the rest of the world over this great loss.”

The Archbishop Emeritus of Abuja Catholic Archdiocese, Cardinal John Onaiyekan has called on all Catholics and men and women of good not to mourn the death of Pope Benedict XVI, but to celebrate his glorious passing after 95 years of faithfully serving God and the Church.

Onaiyekan who described the late Pope as a great Church man who spent his whole life working for the Church, said another saint has been gained in Heaven.

He praised Pope Benedict, then Cardinal Ratzinger, for his distinguished contributions to the success of Pope John Paul II’s papacy saying, “Much of the theological positions taken by Pope John Paul II in his 25 years pontificate are the results of the work of Cardinal Ratzinger. He is the big theological brain behind Pope John Paul II. We thank God for his life and pray God grants him eternal reward in heaven with the Saints.”

