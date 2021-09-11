News

Buhari can tackle insecurity, says Idahosa

Posted on Author Ojieva Ehiosun Comment(0)

A Peoples Democratic Party, chieftain, Charles Idahosa, has appealed to Nigerians to be patient with President Muhammadu Buhari, adding that the President will do everything within his powers to put an end to the issue of insecurity in the land. Idahosa made the call in Benin-City while addressing journalists at his GRA residence. The former political adviser to Comrade Adam’s Oshiomhole, who will be celebrating his 68 years this month, said Nigerians are not being fair to the president as he said there are achievements which Buhari should be commended for.

“The masses are rattling him based on the security situation in the country. I’m on the board of the Nigerian Railway and I know how much he has put into that sector, he has also done much in other sectors. Insecurity in the land is downplaying other achievements of this government.” Idahosa expressed worry over the crisis in his party, noting that he is not comfortable being in the PDP today. “Just look at the crisis that is rocking the party, from the way it is going, it will be very difficult for Uche Secondus to come out of it. The gang- up against him is much, the crisis will consume him and it will have a devastating effect on the 2023 General elections. I just pray PDP is able to get over it before the next election,” he said.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Van Taylor Reflects On His Mission To Eradicate Poverty In Senegal

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Some businesspeople desire success and wealth for their personal gain. In contrast, others take their fortunes and use them to make positive changes in the world. Philanthropists have been actively campaigning to make the world a better place for centuries. Today, philanthropy is viewed as one of the most laudable endeavors a wealthy person can […]
News

Senate wants N9.2bn NASS renovation project prioritised

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi

The Senate Committee on Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has asked the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) to ensure that the renovation of the National Assembly Complex was treated as a priority project in the implementation of the 2021 Budget. The committee has also charged the FCTA to ensure the extension of the railway services beyond […]
News

Nigeria seeks 30m doses of J&J Vaccine from African Union

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Nigeria plans to get 29.6 million doses of Johnson and Johnson vaccine through the African Vaccine Acquisition Trust led by Afreximbank, the finance ministry said. The government is working on a supplementary budget to cover vaccine procurement and delivery, Finance Minister Zainab Ahmed said in a statement on Friday. Already, 29 billion naira has been […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica