Buhari can tackle insecurity, says Idahosa

A Peoples Democratic Party, chieftain, Charles Idahosa, has appealed to Nigerians to be patient with President Muhammadu Buhari, adding that the President will do everything within his powers to put an end to the issue of insecurity in the land. Idahosa made the call in Benin-City while addressing journalists at his GRA residence. The former political adviser to Comrade Adam’s Oshiomhole, who will be celebrating his 68 years this month, said Nigerians are not being fair to the president as he said there are achievements which Buhari should be commended for.

“The masses are rattling him based on the security situation in the country. I’m on the board of the Nigerian Railway and I know how much he has put into that sector, he has also done much in other sectors. Insecurity in the land is downplaying other achievements of this government.” Idahosa expressed worry over the crisis in his party, noting that he is not comfortable being in the PDP today. “Just look at the crisis that is rocking the party, from the way it is going, it will be very difficult for Uche Secondus to come out of it. The gang- up against him is much, the crisis will consume him and it will have a devastating effect on the 2023 General elections. I just pray PDP is able to get over it before the next election,” he said.

