Buhari Can’t Be Hold Accountable For Governors Iniquities – NLC

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Comment(0)

As the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari winds down, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has said it would not hold him accountable for the failures and inability of governors to properly govern their states, and pay workers salaries and pensions.

Speaking to our correspondent on Friday in Abuja, NLC’s Head of Information, Comrade Benson Upah, noted that there was a need to distinguish between what President Buhari did and what the state governors did.

He said: “President Buhari should not be held accountable for the iniquities of the governors. if a governor of a state refuses to pay workers, or pensioners, as we know of a state that is owing so many months’ salaries, It would not be fair to carry the sins of such a governor and put on Buhari.

“So we should try to distinguish between what the governors did and what Buhari as president did.”

Congress while commending Buhari for looking out for workers’ welfare, however, condemned the state of our insecurity in the country which led to the death of many workers especially in the North East.

“When Buhari took over the reins of administration, he gave bailout funds to Governor to offset the backlog of salaries and pensions. Quite a number of them that took this money applied the money to something else.

“He also ensured that when the economic outlook became very ugly, he insisted governors should not be sacked. You cannot take this away from him.

” However, quite a number of workers were killed particularly in the Northeast where we recorded the deaths of teachers, nurses, and other medical personnel in the ranks of medical and health workers union. If you ask me, I will say it could be better.”

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

