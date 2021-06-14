News Top Stories

Buhari can't cajole me to disregard Constitution, says Ortom

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State at the weekend proved to Nigerians that he was not an enemy of President Muhammadu Buhari as misconstrued in some quarters owing to his criticism of some of his policies and actions that were not in the interest of the masses.

 

Ortom pledged his unflinching loyalty to the President, saying that he only disagreed with him on policy matters.

 

 

The governor was quick to note, however, that it was impossible for President Buhari to make him turn around and disregard the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria because he is the country’s leader.

 

The governor made his feelings known while addressing a news conference at the Government House in Makurdi, the state capital. “I have said this time without number that I don’t hate the President, I pray for him in my daily devotion. We only disagree purely on policy matters.

 

When he (Mr. President) was sick in the hospital, I was the first person and the only governor to organise a prayer session for him for his quick recovery and good health. “I am a different species born from Guma Local Government Area of the state and a Tiv man for that matter. I am always ready to speak at all times. After all, I am a born again Christian and the Bible says that if you speak the truth, the truth shall set you free. I will always speak the truth to him.

 

“That you are a President does not mean you can cajole me to disregard the Nigerian constitution. I do not hate the President, I respect him and he is my President but I will not stop to speak and criticize him constructively any time.”

 

The governor was reacting to the President’s directive to the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), to dust the Federal Government’s gazette on grazing routes in the first republic for implementation, which he said without hesitation that “there is no grazing    route in Benue “The Anti-open Grazing Law is one of the most vibrant laws passed in recent times; other states have accepted the template and agreed that ranching remains the best global practice.

 

“I have also carried out in-depth research with facts and figures, that there is no grazing route in Benue. We are not going to repeal the Anti-open Grazing Law that had come to stay in the state, rather, we will soon revisit, make some amendment to give room for more stiffer penalties against violators.

 

This is because the herders and farmers clashes have created a substantial humanitarian crisis for the state,” he said. He reaffirmed his determination to continue to criticize the Federal Government’s policies that are not in tandem with the yearnings and aspirations of the citizenry.

 

“We need a constitutional amendment, there is a need for us to look into the 1999 Constitution that a few people sat and wrote without the input of substantial Nigerians,” he said.

 

Governor Ortom said the last two years of his administration recorded significant milestones in all sectors of the economy, and thanked people of the state for the support they gave him during the period. He also acknowledged the support given his administration by journalists whom he said has made him achieve the feat.

