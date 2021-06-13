Metro & Crime

Buhari can’t cajole me to disregard Constitution, says Ortom

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State at the weekend proved to Nigerians that he was not an enemy of President Muhammadu Buhari as misconstrued in some quarters owing to his criticism of some of his policies and actions that were not in the interest of the masses.

Ortom pledged his unflinching loyalty to the President, saying that he only disagreed with him on policy matters.

 

The governor was quick to note, however, that it was impossible for President Buhari to make him turn around and disregard the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria because he is the country’s leader.

 

The governor made his feelings known while addressing a news conference at the Government House in Makurdi, the state capital.

 

 

“I have said this time without number that I don’t hate the President, I pray for him in my daily devotion. We only disagree purely on policy matters. When he (Mr. President) was sick in the hospital, I was the first person and the only governor to organise a prayer session for him for his quick recovery and good health.

 

 

“I am different specie born from Guma Local Government Area of the state and a Tiv man for that matter. I am always ready to speak at all times. After all, I am a born again Christian and the Bible says that if you speak the truth, the truth shall set you free. I will always speak the truth to him.

 

 

“That you are a President does not mean you can cajole me to disregard the Nigerian constitution. I do not hate the President, I respect him and he is my President but I will not stop to speak and criticize him constructively any time.”

