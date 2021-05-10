Top Stories

‘Buhari can’t deliver, should be impeached’ – NEF spokesman, Hakeem Ahmed

The Northern Elders Forum (NEF), has joined Nigerians in the call for President Muhammadu Buhari’s impeachment following his inability to solve Nigeria’s insecurity problem.
Speaking during an interview on ‘AIT’s, Monday morning’, the NEF spokesman, Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, said the nation cannot wait two more years for Buhari to address the issues of insecurity.
He said those who have the constitutional responsibility to protect Nigeria must realise that the country is in dire straits and do something other than making promises.
He said the second option is for citizens to get together and decide to do something.
“The third option is that those leaders who are failing will recognize the fact that they are the problem and resign because they clearly have nothing to offer in terms of leadership.
“As our democratic system provides, those with the responsibility to get them off should impeach those who are failing. If the president can’t deliver, he should be impeached.
“We don’t have a national assembly that appears to have the levels of patriotism and concern beyond partisan politics to realise that when this roof falls, it also falls on their heads.
“Partisanship is so pronounced that the people we elected and sent to Abuja think they serve the president rather than the Nigerian people,” he said.

