Buhari can’t ignore court summons after exiting office – Lawyers

Some senior lawyers have declared that President Muhammadu Buhari enjoys no immunity after leaving office and as such he cannot ignore court summons. The lawyers took a swipe at the president over his assertion that he cannot be questioned about his activities in office after ending his tenure.

They said he should indeed be ready to account for his actions when he leaves office. Buhari had while speaking during an interview on Channels Television recently said anyone who ask him to come and give any evidence in any court when he leaves office would be in trouble because he already made sure that all important issues are on record.

When asked by his interviewers what comes to his mind about 2023 elections, Buhari said, “It’s not my problem”. When further asked if he has interest in who succeeds him, the president said: “No, let him come whoever it is. All important things I made sure are on record.

“Nobody should ask me to come and give any evidence in any court, otherwise, whoever it is would be in trouble because all important things are on record. I made sure about that. Important issues are all on record.”

However, dissecting Buhari’s statement, lawyers argued that it showed that he is still thinking that he will continue to enjoy immunity after office .

Speaking on the issue, a constitutional lawyer, Chief Mike Ozekhome, said the statement made by the president showed a mindset of disdain for the rule of law and was unacceptable.

Ozekhome said: “President Muhammadu Buhari loses his immunity enshrined in Section 308 of the 1999 Constitution by May 29, 2023. He becomes an ordinary citizen liable to be subpoenaed to ‘answer any questions’ from any court of law.

He can never run away from it. He said all important things are on record. It’s all well and good. But, where clarifications or evidence are required, he is subject to being invited like any other citizen to come with answers. “Indeed, he is more obligated than other citizens because he is the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

This kind of statement shows a mindset of disdain for the rule of law and due process. It is not acceptable at all. I humbly condemn it.” In his own comments, a rights activist, Mr. Femi Falana (SAN), opined that Buhari was misquoted, saying orders that could not be enforced against him at the moment because of his immunity would be enforced when he leaves office.

He stressed further that the president would be called to account locally and internationally. Making reference to a recent report by The Guardian titled, ‘BPP kicks against award of ICTN contract to medical firm’, Falana noted that while still in office enjoying immunity from prosecution, Buhari was already being indicted by a Federal Government’s agency. Falana said: “Right now, he (Buhari) is already being called upon to give account not to talk of after he leaves office. These orders are going to be enforced.

“More accountability cases are likely to be filed between now and 2023 and thereafter.

In view of the avalanche of petitions alleging extrajudicial killings by security forces, the Special Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court is likely to open investigations that may implicate top officials of the Federal Government. “While he is still in power, even the BPP is indicting him. People have gone to court to say, ‘You and (Rotimi) Amaechi can’t award this contract.’

Now he enjoys immunity; when he is out of office, he won’t enjoy any immunity. So, he should be expecting to be called upon to give account. And if the records are there, he will have to come forward to present the records. Those records are not in the public domain.

“Many of the times you request for information under FOI (Freedom of Information Act), they won’t reply. So, how can he say the records are there?”

Falana added that if nobody was in trouble “even now that he (Buhari) is in office enjoying immunity and has all the forces, instruments of oppression and intimidation and people are suing him, demanding accountability, when he is no longer in power, his immunity would have expired, so he could be called to account (for his actions) locally and internationally.”

