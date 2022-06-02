News

Buhari: Cardinal designate, Bishop Okpaleke, ably qualified

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Comment(0)

President Muhammadu Buhari has described the new Cardinal- designate, Bishop Peter Okpaleke, as ably qualified. He added that having him in that position would benefit the country. In a statement by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, the President, who expressed happiness at the development, commended Pope Francis for appointing Bishop Peter Okpaleke of Ekwulobia Diosese, Anambra State as a Cardinal. Okpaleke became the fourth Cardinal from Nigeria after Francis Arinze, Anthony Okogie and John Onaiyekan, was among the 21 new Cardinals Pope Francis announced on 29 May.

Buhari commended the Pope for finding a capable Nigerian in the person of Okpaleke to be one of the two nominees from the African continent and congratulated the Nigerian Christian Community on this choice. The President also commended the commitment of the Catholic Church to the unity, peace, and progress of the Nigerian state.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

KADUNA TRAIN ATTACK: Terrorists targeted VIP coach –Investigation

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi

…forced their way in, screaming in what sounded like Arabic –Eye witness Indications have emerged that the terrorists who attacked a Kaduna-bound train on Monday night targeted the VIP Coach, which had on board, politicians, military officers and other high profile personalities. New Telegraph learnt that theterroristgroupwereeither on the trail of a particular personality or […]
News

Mob sets cement truck ablaze for crushing pupil to death

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran

An angry mob yesterday set ablaze a cement-laden truck belonging to one of the cement companies for crushing a secondary student to death. The incident happened in Ilaro, Yewa South Local government area of Ogun State. The Public Relations Officer of the state Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE), Babatunde Akinbiyi, confirmed the incident to […]
News

E-Vote transfer, direct primaries ‘ll strengthen democracy –APC

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

All Progressives Congress (APC) Diaspora presidential hopeful, Dr Philip Idaewor has said that electronic transfer of votes and mandatory direct primaries for political parties will strengthen Nigeria’s democracy. He said the Nigerian Senate had taken bold and courageous step to safeguard the nation’s democracy.   Idaewor, Chairman of Forum of APC Diaspora Chairmen and Chairman, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica