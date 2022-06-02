Buhari: Cardinal designate, Bishop Okpaleke, ably qualified

President Muhammadu Buhari has described the new Cardinal- designate, Bishop Peter Okpaleke, as ably qualified. He added that having him in that position would benefit the country. In a statement by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, the President, who expressed happiness at the development, commended Pope Francis for appointing Bishop Peter Okpaleke of Ekwulobia Diosese, Anambra State as a Cardinal. Okpaleke became the fourth Cardinal from Nigeria after Francis Arinze, Anthony Okogie and John Onaiyekan, was among the 21 new Cardinals Pope Francis announced on 29 May.

Buhari commended the Pope for finding a capable Nigerian in the person of Okpaleke to be one of the two nominees from the African continent and congratulated the Nigerian Christian Community on this choice. The President also commended the commitment of the Catholic Church to the unity, peace, and progress of the Nigerian state.

