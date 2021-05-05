Buhari cautions Nigerians against taking laws into their hands

…reconvenes Security Council meeting

President Muhammadu Buhari has cautioned Nigerians against the temptation of taking laws into their hands in the name of revenge, warning that there would be no winners in the cycle of violence, but losers.

The President, who reconvened the National Security Council meeting, which began at the Presidential Villa last week, yesterday, condemned the killing of 11 persons in Gwer West Local Government of Benue State, as well as other innocent ones by a mob in Anambra State.

In a release by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, the President frowned at the reprisals on innocent people by mobs that blocked roads to unleash terror and violence in Benue.

He said: “I totally condemn this latest unprovoked violence and counter- attacks on innocent people that had nothing to do with the cause of the violence.”

Buhari similarly decried the killing of innocent people in Anambra State by mobs, saying that in both cases, innocent people were killed through no fault of theirs. “Violence on innocent people by anybody and any group is unacceptable and indefensible.

“Hate and bigotry have eaten so deeply and violates the sanctity of life. If we allow this culture of violence to go unchecked, such mobs would destroy law and order,” he cautioned.

The president condoled with the families of the bereaved, the governments and people of Benue and Anambra states.

He also commended the police and other law enforcement agencies for their prompt response in averting the escalation of the violence, urging them to put in every effort to apprehend perpetrators of the heinous attacks.

Meanwhile, the President yesterday reconvened the National Security Council meeting suspended for better briefing from the service chiefs last week.

