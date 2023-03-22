Buhari celebrates Elumelu at 60

President Muhammadu Buhari has extended wishes to distinguished banker, economist, and philanthropist, Tony Elumelu, (CFR), on his 60th birthday, today. In a statement signed by the Special Adviser to the President (Media & Publicity), Mr. Femi Adesina, the president shared the joy and warmth of the occasion with the entrepreneur, who was ranked amongst World’s 100 most influential personalities in 2020 by Time. President Buhari felicitates the Chairman of the United Bank of Africa (UBA) Group on the milestone, affirming the honor and pride that the benefactor has brought to Nigeria, and Africa, with his achievements, lighting the way for many to grow through inspiration, mentorship and training, with focus on raising generation of entrepreneurs.

Acvording to the statement: “The President believes Elumelu’s benevolence typifies his humble background and upbringing, starting out as a young banker, daring to dream of a modern and technologically friendly financial institution, Standard Trust Bank, and leading one of the biggest mergers with the UBA, which made history and strengthened the economy.” Buhari noted the the combination of youthfulness in style, broadness in networking, with both old and young, and the passion in pursuing and realising dreams that the entrepreneur continually projects, graciously guiding others to nurture their business ideas to reality, especially in meeting societal needs and rendering value.

