Business

Buhari celebrates Elumelu at 60

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

President Muhammadu Buhari has extended wishes to distinguished banker, economist, and philanthropist, Tony Elumelu, (CFR), on his 60th birthday, today. In a statement signed by the Special Adviser to the President (Media & Publicity), Mr. Femi Adesina, the president shared the joy and warmth of the occasion with the entrepreneur, who was ranked amongst World’s 100 most influential personalities in 2020 by Time. President Buhari felicitates the Chairman of the United Bank of Africa (UBA) Group on the milestone, affirming the honor and pride that the benefactor has brought to Nigeria, and Africa, with his achievements, lighting the way for many to grow through inspiration, mentorship and training, with focus on raising generation of entrepreneurs.

Acvording to the statement: “The President believes Elumelu’s benevolence typifies his humble background and upbringing, starting out as a young banker, daring to dream of a modern and technologically friendly financial institution, Standard Trust Bank, and leading one of the biggest mergers with the UBA, which made history and strengthened the economy.” Buhari noted the the combination of youthfulness in style, broadness in networking, with both old and young, and the passion in pursuing and realising dreams that the entrepreneur continually projects, graciously guiding others to nurture their business ideas to reality, especially in meeting societal needs and rendering value.

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Creative sector: Netflix’s hunt to boost employment in Nigeria

Posted on Author Sunday Ojeme

The initiative by leading streaming entertainment service provider, Netflix, is set to boost employment in Nigeria with regard to the creative industry. The entertainment service provider, which recently incorporated Nigerian Mo Abudu’s EbonyLife TV series into its portfolio, expressed commitment to partner with talented Nigerian practitioners in the creative industry to showcase their stories on […]
Business

Nigeria’ll continue to import milk, beef until it embraces ranching –Experts

Posted on Author Paul Ogbuokiri

…say Nigeria spent N1.3trn in four years on importing live animal   Though cattle grazing remains a source of insecurity and in the country and disharmony among Nigerians, it has been disclosed that Nigeria cattle owners will never be able to provide 50 per cent of the country’s dairy or beef needs until they embrace […]
Business

Agro products take back seat as Nigeria’s export to Turkey improves

Posted on Author Anna Oboho

Turkey ranked among five Nigeria’s export destinations in the third quarter of 2020. Unfortunately, oil was the dominant commodity exported just like in most other trade dealings between Nigeria and its foreign partners.   The agricultural commodity that the Federal Government spent huge funds and resources trying to boost did not quite make the cut […]

Leave a Reply