Buhari celebrates Nigeria’s ties with Greece on 200th Independence Anniversary

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has celebrated Nigeria’s diplomatic and trade relations with Greece as the country celebrates her 200th anniversary Wednesday.
According to a release by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, the President on behalf of the government and people of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, sent best wishes to the people of Greece as they celebrate the anniversary of the founding of the Hellenic Republic.
Reflecting on the long standing ties between both countries, Buhari valued the significant investments Greek nationals have made in the food and agro-allied industry, contributing substantially to food sufficiency and security in Nigeria.
He recognised the indelible marks of Greek ingenuity and scholarship in the world of arts, literature, science, sports and industry, and prayed that the august occasion, which will surely bring fond memories of the forebears of the Greek nation, will inspire the present generation to greater successes.

