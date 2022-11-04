News

Buhari celebrates Otedola at 60

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Comment(0)

President Muhammadu Buhari has celebrated the reknowned businessman and philanthropist, Femi Otedola, for always honouring calls for national service as he turned 60 today. In a statement by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, the President joined his family, friends, and associates to celebrate the milestone. Buhari gave thanks to the Almighty God who has showered Otedola with grace for business success and prosperity as clearly reflected in his knack for investments in key sectors of the economy like oil and gas, shipping, real estate, finance, and energy. As the business mogul turned 60, the President affirmed that his interest in the real sector, creating employment for many, supporting infrastructure development.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

How piracy can be curbed in Nigeria, by Movie Directors

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Some Nigerian movie directors yesterday proffered solutions to the problem of piracy in the country. They gave different suggestions in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos. NAN reports that piracy has been an age-long problem in which miscreants duplicate movie producers’ films and sell, hindering them from making good returns […]
News

CEO to well-meaning individuals: Change nation’s poverty narrative

Posted on Author Kayode Olanrewaju

The Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of Chemstar Group, Dr. Aderemi Awode, has called on well-meaning individuals, as well as men and women of wealth and wisdom to change the poverty narrative of the country.   This was as he said that government all over the world alone could not eliminate the infrastructural gaps in the society […]
News

FG linking Igboho with terrorism is unreasonable – Afenifere

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh

Thee Pan – Yoruba socio- political organisation, Afenifere, has condemnedthefederalgovernment over it claim that the detained Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Igboho, is one of the sponsors of terrorism in Nigeria. While reacting to the statement of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, that Igboho had been financing terrorism in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica