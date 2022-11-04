Buhari celebrates Otedola at 60

President Muhammadu Buhari has celebrated the reknowned businessman and philanthropist, Femi Otedola, for always honouring calls for national service as he turned 60 today. In a statement by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, the President joined his family, friends, and associates to celebrate the milestone. Buhari gave thanks to the Almighty God who has showered Otedola with grace for business success and prosperity as clearly reflected in his knack for investments in key sectors of the economy like oil and gas, shipping, real estate, finance, and energy. As the business mogul turned 60, the President affirmed that his interest in the real sector, creating employment for many, supporting infrastructure development.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...