Buhari celebrates Team Nigeria at C’wealth Games

As Nigeria’s medals haul increased to 35 at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, United Kingdom, President Muhammadu Buhari has lauded athletes representing the country.

According to a release by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, the President joined millions of other sports loving Nigerians to watch some of the colourful and spectacular moments in the 11- day competition, which had no fewer than 5,000 athletes representing 72 nations and territories, competing in 280 medal events and which ended yesterday.

Saluting the memorable display of Team Nigeria athletes, the President commended the 94 worthy ambassadors that proudly flew the Nigerian flag in nine sporting events, and for those exciting moments when the medallists brought smiles to Nigerians by breaking world, national and games records, as well as achieving personal bests in their careers.

