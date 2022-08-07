News Sports Top Stories

Buhari celebrates Team Nigeria at C’wealth Games

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja

…as medals increase to 35

As Nigeria’s medals haul increased to 35 at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, United Kingdom, President Muhammadu Buhari has lauded athletes who represented the country.

According to a release by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, the President joined millions of other sports loving Nigerians to watch some of the colourful and spectacular moments in the 11-day competition, which had no fewer than 5,000 athletes representing 72 nations and territories, competing in 280 medal events and which ended on Sunday.

Saluting the memorable display of Team Nigeria athletes, the President commended the 94 worthy ambassadors that proudly flew the Nigerian flag in nine sporting events, and for those exciting moments when the medallists brought smiles to Nigerians by breaking world, national and games records, as well as achieving personal bests in their careers.

With 35 medals, including 12 gold, a silver and 14 bronze harvested already on the last day of the Games, the President thanked the shining stars of Nigeria for competing among the best in the world and displaying the God-given attributes of the real Nigerian- never give up, strive to the end.

According to him, it was noteworthy that majority of the medals so far, including 12 gold for the country, were championed by the talented young women and girls, including multi medallist Tobi Amusan (100m Women’s Hurdles and 4x100m Relay), Favour Ofili, Rosemary Chukwuma, Grace Nwokocha (4x100m Relay); Miesinnei Mercy Genesis (50 kg), Blessing Oborududu (57 kg) and Odunayo Adekuoroye (57kg) in Women’s Freestyle wrestling; as well as Adijat Adenike Olarinoye (55kg) and Rafiatu Folashade Lawal (59kg) in Women’s weightlifting.

Other gold medallists were Folashade Oluwafemiayo, Women’s heavyweight Para Powerlifting, Eucharia Iyiazi, Women’s shot put, Chioma Onyekwere and Goodness Nwachukwu in Women’s Discus and Ese Brume, long jump.

‘‘We are proud of these achievements and the memories will linger with the nation forever and for me this is a special moment and a fitting parting gift, being my last Commonwealth Games as Head of State,” the President said.

The President also lauded the coaching crew and team officials for the passion towards the development of sports in the country, assuring them that history would remember them for all their contributions in making the athletes shine in the international arena.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

