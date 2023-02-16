News

Buhari celebrates VP’s mum, Olubisi Osinbajo, at 90

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Comment(0)

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday extended hearty felicitations to the Osinbajo family on the 90th birthday celebration of their matriarch, Mama Olubisi, today. According to his spokesman, Femi Adesina, Buhari in a letter he personally signed, thanked the celebrant for giving the country illustrious offspring like Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, and his other siblings. The President wrote; “It gives me immense pleasure to felicitate with our dear Mama Olubisi Osinbajo as she turns 90, entering the rare ranks of a nonagenarian. “It is nothing but the sheer grace of God that spares a person to live up to 90, and we are thankful to the Almighty God that Mama has not only reached the milestone, she’s doing so in sound mind, and in good health, surrounded by accomplished offspring and doting family members. “On behalf of myself, my family, and Nigerians, we rejoice with mama, and wish her continued grace and joy in the Lord, all the days of her life. Amen.”

 

Our Reporters

