Buhari celebrates VP’s mum, Olubisi Osinbajo, at 90

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday extended hearty felicitations to the Osinbajo family on the 90th birthday celebration of their matriarch, Mama Olubisi, today. According to his spokesman, Femi Adesina, Buhari in a letter he personally signed, thanked the celebrant for giving the country illustrious offspring like Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, and his other siblings. The President wrote; “It gives me immense pleasure to felicitate with our dear Mama Olubisi Osinbajo as she turns 90, entering the rare ranks of a nonagenarian. “It is nothing but the sheer grace of God that spares a person to live up to 90, and we are thankful to the Almighty God that Mama has not only reached the milestone, she’s doing so in sound mind, and in good health, surrounded by accomplished offspring and doting family members. “On behalf of myself, my family, and Nigerians, we rejoice with mama, and wish her continued grace and joy in the Lord, all the days of her life. Amen.”
Related Articles
Umahi’s wife rehabilitates 63 repaired VVF patients in Ebonyi hospital
Wife of Ebonyi State Governor, Engr. Dave Umahi, Rachael has trained and rehabilitated no fewer than 63 Vesico Vaginal Fistula (VVF) repaired patients at National Obstetric Fistula centre(NOFIC), Abakaliki. The 63 repaired patients were from Ebonyi, Enugu, Imo, Abia, Rivers, Delta, Cross River, Kogi, Anambra, Edo and Lagos states. They were repaired during […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
2023: Why Asiwaju Tinubu Is Nigeria’s Best Choice As President
The choice of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu (BAT) as the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) created mixed feelings all over the country, and across the various divides in the nation. While some feel the ruling party made an error with his candidature, people with discerning minds see him as the best […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
You’ve remained frustrated since Umahi left you, APC replies PDP
The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ebonyi State has told the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state that it was still in confusion and frustration since the defection of Governor Dave Umahi. APC said for the PDP to be talking about Umahi in any of its functions shows that it was still […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)