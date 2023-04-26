News

Buhari Charges Gulf Of Guinea Countries To Enact Laws Against Piracy

President Muhammadu Buhari has urged countries in the Gulf of Guinea to enact laws against piracy and other criminal activities such as Nigeria. Buhari gave this advice yesterday at the 3rd Extraordinary Session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the Gulf of Guinea Commission (GGC) in Accra, according to presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina in a statement.

Stressing Nigeria’s commitment to fighting maritime insecurity in the Gulf of Guinea, Buhari expounded on the steps so far taken by the country to the revitalisation and strengthening of the GGC to achieve set objectives.

He said: “As a demonstration of Nigeria’s strong commitment towards the repositioning of the GGC into a more vibrant organisation that will effectively deliver on its mandate, the 5th Ordinary Summit of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the Gulf of Guinea Commission was hosted on 13th October 2022 in Abuja, where the Assembly adopted policy decisions towards revitalising the Commission.

“Nigeria considers the effective and optimal function of the GGC as strategic to the global security interests in the Gulf region. These commitments include addressing issues of Piracy, Proliferation of Small Arms and Light Weapons, Protection of Marine Resources as well as Irregular Migration to the Region.”

He added: “In June 2019, Nigeria’s National Assembly passed the Suppression of Piracy and Other Maritime Offences Act, 2019, (POMO act) which aims to prevent and suppress Piracy, Armed Robbery and any other unlawful acts against any ship lawfully operating in the Gulf Region.

“Nigeria continues to deploy significant resources towards tackling Piracy in the Gulf of Guinea. In June 2021, the Government of Nigeria unveiled $195 million worth of boats, vehicles and aircraft to spearhead the country’s fight against Piracy in the Gulf of Guinea through the Deep Blue Project.”

Buhari praised Ghanaian President, Nana AkufoAddo, the Chairman of the Assembly, for the invitation, as well as Ambassador Florence Ukonga, the Nigerian outgoing Executive Secretary of the GGC and her Management Team for their dedication and selflessness in the discharge of their functions.

Akufo-Addo expressed his delight at the physical Summit, after several virtual meetings since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

