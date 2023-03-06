Sports

…Buhari charges team to win tournament

Posted on Author Segun Bailey Comment(0)

President Muhammadu Buhari has charged the Flying Eagles to go for broke and win the ongoing CAF U20 AFCON in Egypt. Nigeria faces The Gambia today in the semifinals of the competition with a ticket to the FIFA U20 World Cup finals already in the kitty.

Delivering President Buhari’s message to the team, Sports Minister Sunday Dare, who arrived in Cairo yesterdayalongside former Super Eagles captain and aide to Mr President Daniel Amokachi, encouraged the Flying Eagles to aim for the ultimate prize. “Mr President and indeed the whole of Nigeria is proud of what you have already achieved. That is the major reason I have been directed by Mr President to come here to see you. The target is to win a World Cup ticket and you have done that. “Now, go for the ultimate prize. You can repeat what you did at the WAFU B competition. You can smell the trophy now, so take it step by step and become African champions again,” Dare said.

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

Festival’ll change face of sports in Edo State –Philip Shaibu

Posted on Author ADEKUNLE SALAMI was there.

Deputy Governor of Edo State, Philip Shaibu, spoke to journalists about the ongoing National Sports Festival in Benin City and sports development in the state, Sunday Telegraph’s ADEKUNLE SALAMI was there.   Tell us how sport is evolving in Edo State especially at youth level.   For us in Edo, we are lucky to have […]
Sports

Western Nigeria Football Forum to build houses for member states

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

…Honours Dare, Adebutu, Odegbami, six others   As part of its programmes aimed at developing football in the region, the Western Nigeria Football Forum plans to build soccer houses for its seven member states.   The Western Nigeria Football Forum comprises the six South West states of Oyo, Ogun, Osun, Ekiti, Ondo and Lagos. Speaking […]
Sports

Eagles, Black Stars to clash in Abuja March 27

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Nigeria and Ghana will face off in a pitched battle at the MKO Abiola National Stadium, Abuja on Sunday, 27th March in what is the final leg of a potentially –explosive FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 play-off round.   The Nigeria Football Federation on Tuesday confirmed the date of the reverse leg to the Confederation […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica