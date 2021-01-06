Buhari: China addressing Nigeria’s infrastructural deficits

President Muhammmadu Bualhari has lauded the People’s Republic of China in helping to reduce Nigeria’s severe infrastructural deficits. Buhari admitted that China is making a big difference in the infrastructural development of the country. The president, while receiving in audience the State Councillor and Foreign Minister of China, Mr. Wang Yi, yesterday in Abuja, observed that sustainable development is impossible when a country is hobbled by severe infrastructural deficits.

He gave assurances that Nigeria will continue to honour her obligations to China. “We thank China for its support to us in various ways; in building of rail, road, power, defence and many others. You are helping us to reduce our severe infrastructural deficits, and we are glad.

There cannot be sustainable development without infrastructural development,” he said. The president pledged that Nigeria would continue to honour its obligations in the relationship with China. Yi applauded what he called the “mutual trust and sound personal friendship” between President Buhari and President Xi Jinping of China, noting that “it has guided the bilateral relationship between our two countries.”

He added that China loves to begin the year’s diplomatic work from Africa and Nigeria was chosen as the first port of call in 2021, since the year marks the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

The State Councillor described Nigeria as a country with great regional and international influence. “We trust, understand and support each other. We will continue to value each other,” Yi said. The Chinese envoy said his country would encourage Chinese companies to increase their investments in Nigeria, while China would also readily share experience and techniques in areas like digital economy, defence and many others

