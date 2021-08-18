News

Buhari commences implementation of Petroleum Industry Act

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

President Muhammadu Buhari has commenced implementation of the newly signed Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) by approving a steering committee to oversee the process.

The steering committee is headed by the Minister of State, Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva.

Other members are: Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Petroleum Resources, Group Managing Director, NNPC, Executive Chairman, FIRS, Representative of the Ministry of Justice, Representative of the Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Natural Resources, Barrister Olufemi Lijadu as External Legal Adviser, while the Executive Secretary, Petroleum Technology Development Fund, will serve as Head of the Coordinating Secretariat and the Implementation Working Group.

The primary responsibility of the steering committee shall be to guide the effective and timely implementation of the PIA in the course of transition to the petroleum industry envisaged in the reform programme, and ensure that the new institutions created have the full capability to deliver on their mandate under the new legislation.

“The primary responsibility of the steering committee shall be to guide the effective and timely implementation of the PIA in the course of transition to the petroleum industry envisaged in the reform program, and ensure that the new institutions created have the full capability to deliver on their mandate under the new legislation.

The committee has 12 months duration for the assignment, and periodic updates will be given to Mr President,” the statement read in part.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Why Ogun is witnessing peace, development under my watch, by Abiodun

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has attributed the development and peace being enjoyed in the state to the inclusive approach of his administration and equal treatment for all.   Speaking at the Ogun State’s Stakeholders’ meeting on Ward Congress of the All Progressives Congress (APC), held in Abeokuta, the governor equally noted that the political […]
News

We’re implementing programmes translating into food sufficiency, says Buhari at Leaders’ Summit on Climate

Posted on Author Reporter

Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja   President Muhammadu Buhari has said that his administration was implementing programmes translating into food supply sufficiency, improved nutrition, less hunger, increased employment, new jobs opportunities, better livelihoods, reduced poverty, decreased vulnerability to health challenges and higher quality of life. The President said this Friday while speaking at a Virtual Leaders Summit […]
News

ASUP president insists on strike till govt meets demands

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu

The National President of the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP), Mr. Anderson Ezeibe, yesterday assured that the union will continue its indefinite strike action until its demands are met by the federal government. Ezeibe stated this during an emergency congress meeting at the Federal Polytechnic Auchi as part of his visit to polytechnics in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica