News

Buhari commends detective operations leading to arrest of murderer of Hanifa Abubakar

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed the nation’s condolences to the family of the five year-old school girl, Hanifa Abubakar, whose body was discovered in a shallow grave in Kano after almost two months of fruitless search. The President also praised the work of the police and the secret service in unraveling the mystery behind the disappearance of Hanifa, and particularly for the arrest of her teacher and his other accomplices suspected of the child’s kidnap and murder.

In a release by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, Buhari said the family and the whole nation which followed Hanifa’s travail every day since her disappearance in December last year were hoping for the girl to be rescued alive and well, adding, however, that the very thorough and painstaking detective operation by the law enforcement bodies, leading to the discovery of the corpse and the arrest of the suspects, who have already made confessions was commendable, calling it an achievement that should instill more public confidence in the authorities.

“When breakthroughs like this happen, people will talk differently of law enforcement,” said the President. He prayed for the repose of the soul of the little school girl and urged her parents to bear the sad loss with courage and fortitude in God. The President urged the Police and Ministry of Justice to uphold the integrity of the detective work that busted the case by preparing well and presenting a good case that will earn the respect of the court.

 

