Buhari commends Gowon for advocating peace, unity at 87

President Muhammadu Buhari has commended the former Head of State, Gen. Yakubu Gowon, for always advocating peace and unity in the country as he turns 87 Wednesday.

According to a release by his spokesman, Mallam Garba Shehu, the President sent warm greetings to the former Nigerian leader and his family on the grace of good health and strength to keep serving.

He congratulated the retired Army General on the formidable role he continues to play in the development of the country by always advocating peace and unity, and consistently remaining a voice of reason and wisdom in good governance and democracy.

As the former Head of State celebrates his birthday, the President noted, with commendation and gratitude, the statesmanship of the Convener and National Chairman of “Nigeria Prays”, whose vision for a greater country resonated in the programmes he instituted in the 70’s like the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), creation of states and the Reconciliation, Reconstruction and Rehabilitation project, which has turned a reference for harmony.

The President believed that grace and fortune continues to guide Gen. Gowon, starting out as a career soldier, the youngest military Chief of Staff and youngest Head of State, before becoming a Professor of Political Science and founder of the Yakubu Gowon Centre, an organisation that continues to support issues of good governance, infectious disease control, HIV/AIDS and malaria.

The President joined family, friends and Nigerians in praying for long life for the visionary leader.

