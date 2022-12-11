Buhari commends OAU management for tackling sexual harassment

…Urges other Institutions to emulates them

President Muhammad Buhari on Saturday commended Council and management of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife for the ways and manner through which the institution has taken in tackling sexual harassment without minding whose ox is gored.

This was even as he said that he was impressed by the OAU management’s efforts in tackling sexual harassment among the lecturers of the institution.

Buhari gave the commendation while delivering his speech at the 46th Convocation Ceremony of the institution held on Saturday.

Buhari who was represented by the Director, Academic Planning, Nigeria Universities Commission, Dr Abiodun Saliu, called on other tertiary institutions to emulate OAU in its efforts to tackle sexual harassment on campus.

The President further said his administration has committed to improving the quality of education at all levels while boasting that his office has also released more funds into the education sector than any previous administration in the country.

He said: “The flagstaff of this administration remains the enhancement of higher educational institutions, as we are supportive of efforts to promote training, research and community services in our Universities. We believe strongly that universities should be problem solvers and should impact heavily on the socio-economic life of the nation.

“We have placed more premiums on education and security and we have no intention of lowering our guards until these two important sectors are fully reinvigorated. On negotiation of salaries and wages, I sympathise with Nigerian workers because the economy is bad and biting hard on everybody.

Also speaking, Chancellor of the institution Etsu Nupe, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar identified education as the greatest investment from parents on children.

He explained that there is no better investment other than equipping the children with Knowledge and skills which gives them confidence to achieve everything in life.

He commended the parents, guardians and relatives who have made sacrifices by investing in the education of their children and for entrusting the future into their hands.

The Vice Chancellor, Professor Adebayo Simeon Bamire said the institution is a renowned higher institution globally acknowledged for its excellent and superlative service delivery.

