News

Buhari commends Pakistan for strong military ties with Nigeria

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Comment(0)

President Muhammadu Buhari has commended the strong bonds of friendship that exist between Nigeria and Pakistan which he said were characterized by extensive Military-to- Military engagement. Speaking at the virtual farewell meeting with Major-General Waqar Kingravi (rtd), the out-going Pakistani High Commissioner to Nigeria, President Buhari described Nigeria- Pakistani relationships as wide and far-reaching, going back a long time in history. The President singled out the area of military co-operation between the two countries as mutually beneficial.

“In addition to the impressive performance of our two nations in the Commonwealth, the Pakistani Military training of the Nigerian Army is equally important. This relationship is long and very far. I recalled my colleagues, the late General Shehu Yar’Adua and the current Emir of Gwandu, His Highness Muhammmad Bashir, a retired General, were both trained in Pakistan,” he said.

He also commended the out-going envoy for strengthening the relations in the area of economic cooperation. In his remarks, Ambassador Kingravi thanked Buhari and the people of Nigeria whom he described as generous hosts for the “fruitful, enjoyable and educative tour of Nigeria.” He pledged his country’s willingness to provide further military support to combat insurgency and “promotion of all causes dear to us.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

NDA conducts exercise ‘Camp Highland’ for Regular, Short Service cadets

Posted on Author Musa Pam

News (pix: cadets) The Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) has commenced exercise “Camp Highland” for its cadets of the 67th Regular Course and Short Service Course 46th. The exercise, holding at the Leadership Centre, Shere Hills, Jos, has 630 cadets from the NDA as partcipants. Decelaring the exercise open on Tuesday, Maj.-Gen Jamil Sarham, the Commandant […]
News Top Stories

NASS suspends recruitment of 774,000 Nigerians

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi

…summons Labour Minister Senate dares Buhari to go to court The face-off between the legislative and executive arms of government over recruitment of 774,000 persons into the public works programme, took another dimension yesterday, as the National Assembly summarily ordered the suspension of the programme. The parliament has also summoned the Minister of Labour and […]
News

JUST IN: Senate passes Sexual Harassment Bill

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Senate on Tuesday passed a bill seeking to stop sexual abuse of female students in the nation’s tertiary institutions. The bill which was read the third time and passed, was a sequel to the consideration of the report of the Committee on  Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters presented by the Chairman, Senator […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: