News

Buhari commends Zulum’s zeal, energy on birthday

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Comment(0)

President Muhammadu Buhari has commended the Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, for his zeal, energy and public spiritedness as he celebrates his birthday. The President in a birthday message made available to newsmen by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, yesterday felicitated with the governor and prayed for good health and long life for him. Buhari expressed his admiration for Zulum’s; “public spiritedness, energy and zeal” in tackling ongoing situation in Borno State, describing him as “a reliable partner in the effort to return peace, normalcy and development to the Northeast. “Zulum is serving the nation in an outstanding manner; his passion for peace as the foundation of development inspires many. He is a model for others to copy. We pray for his long life.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

FG to revive Ajaokuta Steel Plant, awards N853m consultancy contract

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

The Federal Government has approved the sum of N853.25 million for the engagement of consultants to prepare concession agreements of Ajaokuta Steel Company and the National Iron Ore Complex, Itakpe, Kogi State, to prospective bidders. Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Muhammed, disclosed this yesterday after the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting chaired by […]
News

Osinbajo to APC youth: Attract more youth into politics

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Olao ye

Vi c e -Pr e s i d ent Yemi Osinbajo has charged the All Progressives Congress (APC) youth to attract more of their ilks into politics in order to shape the nation’s economic and political future.   Osinbajo gave this charge yesterday, at the maiden Progressive Youth Conference organised by the APC Youth wing. […]
News Top Stories

Dangote Refinery’ll be ready before Buhari’s tenure ends – Dangote assures Nigerians

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

Chairman of the Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, has assured that the Dangote Refinery would be ready for commissioning before President Muhammadu Buhari leaves office in May 29, 2023. Dangote disclosed this to State House Correspondents yesterday after meeting with President Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja. Asked when the refinery would be ready for […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica