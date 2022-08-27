Buhari commends Zulum’s zeal, energy on birthday

President Muhammadu Buhari has commended the Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, for his zeal, energy and public spiritedness as he celebrates his birthday. The President in a birthday message made available to newsmen by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, yesterday felicitated with the governor and prayed for good health and long life for him. Buhari expressed his admiration for Zulum’s; “public spiritedness, energy and zeal” in tackling ongoing situation in Borno State, describing him as “a reliable partner in the effort to return peace, normalcy and development to the Northeast. “Zulum is serving the nation in an outstanding manner; his passion for peace as the foundation of development inspires many. He is a model for others to copy. We pray for his long life.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...