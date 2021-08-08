Buhari commiserates with families of Capt. Okunbo, Rev. Badejo

President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with the family, friends and associates of Captain Idahosa (Hosa) Okunbo, Chairman of Ocean Marine Solutions Limited at the death of the renowned businessman and philanthropist at 63.

In a release by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, the President noted that the late Okunbo with investments spanning the petroleum, telecommunications, maritime, and power sectors, among others, contributed immensely to the development of the Nigerian economy, providing sustenance to many families in the process.

As President Buhari prayed for the repose of the soul of the late Captain, he urged those who mourn him, particularly the people of Edo State to whom he devoted time and resources, to sustain his legacies of well-spiritedness and large heartedness.

Similarly, the President sent heartfelt condolences to the Foursquare Gospel Church in Nigeria, and Christendom in general, over the passage of the former General Overseer, Rev Dr Wilson Badejo, aged 74.

The President described the departed as “a dedicated servant of God, who led the Foursquare Gospel Church for 10 years, and was committed to standing in the gap for not just his organisation, but Nigeria as a whole.”

He prayed that God would comfort the entire Badejo family, urging them to take solace in the fact that their father, a veterinary doctor, author, cleric, and public speaker, set a standard to be emulated by all and sundry.

