News

Buhari commiserates with Thisday Chairman, Obaigbena, over mother’s death

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja Comment(0)

President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with the Obaigbena family, particularly the Chairman Chairman of Thisday and Arise Group, Nduka Obaigbena, over the death of his mother, Princess Margaret Obaigbena, nee Osifo, at 88.

The President in a release by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, described the late matriach as a pillar of strength for the family, an accomplished mother and revered community leader, whose absence will be felt far beyond her immediate environment.

He conveyed his heartfelt sympathies to the Royal Palace of the Obi of Owa Kingdom in Delta State on the passing of the Princess.

Noting that the demise of Princess would create a great vacuum in the community, the President urged the family to take solace in the understanding that she lived her passion by caring for the distressed and disadvantaged.

He also eulogised her steadfast disposition to servicing mankind, beginning early in life and reaching the peak of the nursing profession, channelling her energy and resources to the realisation of lofty convictions.

Buhari condoled with the government and people of Edo and Delta states on the loss of the illustrious citizen who contributed immensely to the development of the two states. Her role as Special Adviser to three governors of Delta State would remain indelible in the annals of the state.

The President prayed that God Almighty grant her soul eternal rest.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Bandits kill Miyetti Allah chairman, two in Kaduna

Posted on Author Baba Negedu

Bandits suspected to be Kidnappers have killed the Chairman of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, Lere Local Government chapter in Kaduna State, Alhaji Abubakar Abdullahi Dambardi. But in a separate report, the Kaduna State government said Security agencies have reported to them that two people were killed in separate attacks by armed bandits […]

Olubadan designate
News

Don’t abandon younger practitioners, Olubadan charges veteran journalists

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo

Worried by apparent low quality performance of the young practitioners in the field of electronic and print journalism, the veterans in the profession were yesterday charged to look back and breathe experience to the younger generation. Making this charge was the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Dr. Lekan Balogun, Alli Okunmade ll, while responding to the […]
News Top Stories

NPA: PDP demands Amaechi, Bala-Usman’s investigation, prosecution

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is demanding the immediate prosecution of former Managing Director of the Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA), Hadiza Bala-Usman, over her alleged involvement the looting of over N165 billion in the agency. The party also called for investigation of Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, under whose ministerial watch the alleged looting in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica