Buhari commiserates with Thisday Chairman, Obaigbena, over mother’s death

President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with the Obaigbena family, particularly the Chairman Chairman of Thisday and Arise Group, Nduka Obaigbena, over the death of his mother, Princess Margaret Obaigbena, nee Osifo, at 88.

The President in a release by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, described the late matriach as a pillar of strength for the family, an accomplished mother and revered community leader, whose absence will be felt far beyond her immediate environment.

He conveyed his heartfelt sympathies to the Royal Palace of the Obi of Owa Kingdom in Delta State on the passing of the Princess.

Noting that the demise of Princess would create a great vacuum in the community, the President urged the family to take solace in the understanding that she lived her passion by caring for the distressed and disadvantaged.

He also eulogised her steadfast disposition to servicing mankind, beginning early in life and reaching the peak of the nursing profession, channelling her energy and resources to the realisation of lofty convictions.

Buhari condoled with the government and people of Edo and Delta states on the loss of the illustrious citizen who contributed immensely to the development of the two states. Her role as Special Adviser to three governors of Delta State would remain indelible in the annals of the state.

The President prayed that God Almighty grant her soul eternal rest.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...