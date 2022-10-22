News

Buhari commissions $1bn petroleum facility, says energy security cardinal to govt

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has commissioned the over $1 billion Pinnacle Oil and Gas FZE Terminal in Lekki, Lagos, saying the operations of the facility have eased congestion in the Apapa area, reduced cost and delivery of petroleum product distribution to many parts of our country.According to a release by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, Buhari in a video message at the inauguration of the facility, congratulated the Chief Executive Officer of the company, Peter Mbah, for establishing the massive terminal facility and providing hundreds of jobs to Nigerians.

He described the investment as a demonstration of the success of his administration’s agenda to transform the nation’s economy, adding that government looked forward to many more investments of the magnitude.

In his remarks, the CEO of Pinnacle expressed confidence that the terminal with over one billion litre-capacity would fulfil its promise by positively impacting the downstream oil and gas industry.

Mbah noted that the ultra-modern purpose-built petroleum products intake, off take and storage facility would facilitate the efficient receipt of imported petroleum products, improve general energy security in the country and trigger significant savings in costs of products at the pump.

 

 

