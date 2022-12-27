Business

Buhari commissions Afreximbank’s $100m food testing facility

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that Afreximbank’s plan to invest about $100 million in the establishment of different African Quality Assurance Centre (AQAC) in Nigeria will catalyse the country’s non-oil export market and save the continent an estimated $700 million worth of goods exports rejections yearly.

 

He also stated that Afreximbank’s $100 million investment in African Quality Assurance Centre (AQAC) would make Nigeria the hub of food testing centre and laboratory in the continent, adding that this would contribute immensely in driving the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) agreement.

 

The President stated this while commissioning the first phase of the ultra-modern AQAC built by Afreximbank at Sagamu in Ogun State.

 

 

President Buhari, who was represented at the opening ceremony by the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba Richard Adeniyi Adebayo, said that history was already made in the continent with the commissioning of the first phase of the AQAC, which will be managed by global renowned food testing company, Bureau Veritas.

Buhari said: “Establishing and validating standards for goods produce in Nigeria is critical to improving market access, improving acceptability and in turn, export capacity of the country.

“With the current challenge faced by the country, boosting export is a strategy that has been provided by the Federal Government to create the supply gap and indeed generate earnings in the near future for the country to boost her revenue generation drive.”

 

He continued: “With the debut of the Afreximbank’s AQAC facility here in Nigeria, the domestic consumption will also improve by enhanced quality assurance. In fact, the first priority should be to ensure the quality of what we can eat and grow.

 

