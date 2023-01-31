News

Buhari commission's NSIA 10MW Kano Solar Power Project

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday commissioned the 10-megawattKanoSolarPowerProject funded by the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA) with the sum of $16 million. The President who was visibly excited about the projectexpressedsatisfaction with the quality of job done with the installation of the solar power plants.

He was accompanied on the commissioning by the Governor of Kano State, Dr Umar Ganduje; the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs Zainab Ahmed; the Chairman of the NSIA Board of Directors, Mr FaroukGumel; theManaging Director/Chief Executive Officer of the NSIA, Mr Aminu Umar-Sadiq. Others were NSIA ExecutiveDirectorandChief Investment Officer, Kolawole Owodunni; non-executive director, Mallam Ali Goni Kadugum; Executive Director, Olubisi Makoju, and Kabir Suleman Oniyangi, executivemember/ non-executive director.

The NSIA was appointed by the President as funds and project manager with a specific mandate to conceptualise, develop, construct, and operationalise a 10MW solar project on a 24-hectare parcel of land in Kumbotso Local Government, Kano State. Haske Solar Company Limited – the project vehicle whose name means light in the Hausa language – is jointly owned by the Federal Government, Kano State Government, and the host local government – Kumbotso. The project is currently the largest grid-connected solar PV plant and is a proof of successful mid-sized solar PV deployment in Nigeria. Speaking at the event, the NSIA MD said the project would catalyse growth in the power sector as it shows that renewable projects of this magnitudecanbesuccessfully delivered.

The project also builds Nigeria’s credentials in the fight against climate change and our commitment to attaining net zero carbon emissions by 2060. The NSIA boss stated that the 10MW Kano Solar Projectofferssignificantsocioeconomicandenvironmental impacts. In addition to providing access to clean, affordable, and sustainable energy to local industries and other consumers, Umar-Sadiq told journaliststhatitwillincrease industrial output by ensuring companies reach full capacity utilisation. The project has provided about 2,000 direct and indirect jobs to the immediate community.

The plant has more than 21,000 solar PV panels, two 6MVA transformers and 52 inverters, a state-of-the-art warehouse and storage building, a control room building, office and workshop building, among others, and was built by a consortium of Eauxwell Nigeria Limited, an indigenous local contractor, and their international partners – Greencells Energy Middle East and Africa Limited on a turnkey basis. The NSIA Board Chairman, Farouk Gumel, expressed satisfaction with the qualityof jobdone bythe projectteam, saying: “Thisproject will trulybe transformative to the Challawa Industrial Area which is the industrial area within Kano metropolis.”

 

