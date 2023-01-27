Buhari committed to credible elections, says Malami

Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice Abubakar Malami SAN yesterday restated that President Muhammadu Buhari is committed to the conduct of a credible, free, fair and widely acceptable general elections. Malami disclosed this at a conference organised by the National Association of Judiciary Correspondents, Abuja chapter. Speaking on the theme: ‘2023 General Elections: Judiciary and Sustainability of Nigeria’s Democracy’, the AGF said: “It is important to note that President Muhammadu Buhari-led Administration is committed to fair, credible and violentfree electoral process in the country. “This is evident in Mr. President’s recent assent to the Electoral Act, 2022 which has been applauded by many patriotic citizens, pundits and international community.” The AGF added that one of the major highlights of the new Electoral Act is the legal backing provided for the Independent National Electoral Commission to deploy technology among many other commendable initiatives to bequeath posterity, a legacy of viable democratization tool.

