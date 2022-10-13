News

Buhari completes tenure as Chair of Gulf of Guinea Commission

President Muhammadu Buhari has completed his tenure as the Chairman of the Gulf of Guinea Commission (GGC).

The President of Ghana, Nana Akuffo-Ado emerged his successor at a virtual meeting of the Heads of State and Government of Member States of the Commission, convened to review progress on efforts to deal with the maritime challenges in the region Thursday

In a release by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, Buhari charged member states to remit their outstanding Annual Assessed Contributions to the Secretariat, saying that continued non-payment by the majority has greatly affected the ability of the Commission to fulfil the mandate for which it was established in 2001.

According to him, the inability of member-states to pay their assessment was threatening the continued existence of the Commission.

While calling for urgent collective action against the dangers and threats affecting maritime security in the Gulf of Guinea Region, Buhari told the Summit that Nigeria considered the effective functioning of the GGC as strategic to the collective security interest in the region, particularly in addressing issues such as piracy, proliferation of Small Arms and Light Weapons, protection of marine resources as well as irregular migration to the region.

 

