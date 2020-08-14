Buhari: Completion of NCDMB building’ll create jobs

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday said that the completion of the Local Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) will create employment opportunities for the locals especially the people in Niger Delta region. The President, who disclosed during a virtual programme anchored from Abuja during the commission-ing of the 17-storey NCDMB Building, the president maintained that the completion of the building would go a long way in helping to eradicate poverty, adding that the project was to promote local services.

He said: “We must therefore use every means at our disposal to make sure that we take millions of people out of poverty. To this end, direct and indirect jobs and other businesses were factored into the project with addition to other numerous business opportunities.

“This commissioning brings to fore the importance of local content in oil activities of our national life in the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic. I believe strongly that the local production of our goods and services is one of surest ways to empower our citizens.

“That is why two of the Executive Orders issued under our government are related to local content. Therefore, we approved N2.6 trillion for the economic sustainability plan.” Also speaking, the Minister of States for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, in his remarks, thanked the President for making sure that approvals were given for the speedy completion of the project. This was as he added that the completion of the building project was in tandem with Mr. President’s policy in ensuring development in every part of the country.

“This goes a long way to show that the people of Niger Delta region are receptive to development,” the Minister said, even as he assured that the ministry of Niger Delta was ready to unfold more opportunities in the oil and gas industry. Earlier the Governor of Bayelsa State Douye Diri had urged the Nigerian Agip Oil Company to relocate their headquarters to the state, insisting that all their activities are domiciled in Bayelsa State. The governor, therefore, assured them and other oil companies of their safety in the state, saying that the board should employ the services of the community people, as according to him, the noninclusion of the locals in their employment may generate another crisis.

Like this: Like Loading...