Buhari condemns aborted coup in Guinea Bissau

President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned the recent aborted coup in Guinea Bissau, congratulating its leader, Umaro Sissoco Embalo. Buhari spoke with Embalo shortly after the Guinea-Bissau leader survived a military attempt to overthrow his government. According to his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, Buhari congratulated Embalo for surviving the coup attempt and commended the loyal troops in the country for the show of patriotism that led to their ‘spectacular victory’ over the disloyal elements in the military. The President condemned the attempt to subvert the established constitutional order in Guinea Bissau and extended the goodwill and support of the government and people of Nigeria to the Guinea-Bissau people and the Embalo administration. “I look forward to working with you to strengthen the existing bilateral ties between our sisterly nations, and the defence and promotion of democracy and its values throughout the sub-region and the entire continent,” Buhari told Embalo.”
Related Articles
Akeredolu’s deputy, least qualified to govern Ondo-Ex-HoS
As the race towards the October 10, 2020 governorship election in Ondo State gathers steam, the former Head of Service (HoS), Mr. Ajose Kudehinbu, has berated the state’s Deputy Governor, Agboola Ajayi, over his purported move to contest the governorship seat with his boss, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, at the polls. Kudehinbu, who came hard on the […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Sen. Okurounmu, Fagbemi, Akinboye, Ovba and others for Afrikanwatch Lecture and award
LAGOS-As the Nigerian Senate pushes for the amendment of the 1999 Constitution, and make some alteration to suit the yearning of most Nigerians, Afrikanwatch Network joined in this gesture and therefore call on Nigerians to support the move, as it prepares for her 2020 Lecture and Award which will hold on October 10, 2020, under […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
JUST IN: Akpabio submits NDDC forensic audit report to Buhari in sacks
Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio has submitted the final report of the forensic audit of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) to President Muhamamadu Buhari. TheNewsGuru.com (TNG) reports that Akpabio submitted the NDDC forensic audit report to Buhari in sacks. The documents conveyed in sacks were received by the Attorney General […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)