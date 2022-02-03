Buhari condemns aborted coup in Guinea Bissau

President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned the recent aborted coup in Guinea Bissau, congratulating its leader, Umaro Sissoco Embalo. Buhari spoke with Embalo shortly after the Guinea-Bissau leader survived a military attempt to overthrow his government. According to his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, Buhari congratulated Embalo for surviving the coup attempt and commended the loyal troops in the country for the show of patriotism that led to their ‘spectacular victory’ over the disloyal elements in the military. The President condemned the attempt to subvert the established constitutional order in Guinea Bissau and extended the goodwill and support of the government and people of Nigeria to the Guinea-Bissau people and the Embalo administration. “I look forward to working with you to strengthen the existing bilateral ties between our sisterly nations, and the defence and promotion of democracy and its values throughout the sub-region and the entire continent,” Buhari told Embalo.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...