News

Buhari condemns attacks on Obiozor’s home, police assets

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja Comment(0)

President Muhammadu Buhari has strongly condemned as deeply distressing the destruction in Imo State, of buildings and assets of the police and the home of Professor George Obiozor, the President General of the Ohanaeze Ndi Igbo, and a leading voice of moderation in the affairs of the country.

Recall that Obiozor’s country home in Awo-Omamma, Oru East Local Government of Imo State was on Saturday morning set ablaze by gunmen.

The gunmen, according to reports, used Improvised Explosives Devices (IEDs) to destroy the building.

Two police officers were also killed during a deadly attack on a police facility in Umuguma, Owerri West Council Area in Imo State on the same day.

In a release by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, Sunday, the President strongly condemned the violence just as he urged everyone to maintain peace.

He noted that the law and order capabilities in the Southeast were being strengthened.

Buhari called on the people of Imo State in particular and the sub-region in general to maintain peace as the police and other agencies were working to ensure that normalcy was restored at the earliest.

He extended sympathies to the police authorities over the losses of men and materials, and to Obiozor who he urged to maintain his commitment to the peace and oneness of the Federation against the senseless terrorists.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Ondo to bar unvaccinated civil servants from offices

Posted on Author Babatope Okeowo

The Ondo State government has given November 1 as the deadline for all civil servants and those patronising government ministries to get vaccinated against COVID- 19 or be denied entry into their offices. The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Chief Segun Odusanya, said at a meeting yesterday the presentation of the […]
News

Army Chief to troops: Clear Matte, Kiramenuwa, Wulgo, Kirta within 48 hours

Posted on Author Ahmed Miringa Maiduguri

The Chief of Army Staff (COSS), Major- General Ibrahim Attahiru, yesterday said he has given troops of Operations Lafiya Dole a 48-hour ultimatum to clear Matte, Kirenows, Kirts, Wulgo, Chikingudo areas of Marte, Ngsla Local Government Areas of Borno State of Boko Haram insurgents.   General Ibrahim Attahiru who gave the ultimatum while addressing the […]
News

Disquiet in South-East over Mkpuru-Mmiri epidemic

Posted on Author Echezona Okafor

…health stakeholders brainstorm on way forward The difference between developed nations and developing countries is often the difference between planning and failure to plan. Planning is not just about yearly budgets or playing politics or panning for elections. Economic planning is at the core of development. According to Dr Dalton, “Economic planning in the widest […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica