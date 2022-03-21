News Top Stories

Buhari condemns attacks on Obiozor’s home, police station

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye, ABUJA Comment(0)

President Muhammadu Buhari has strongly condemned as deeply distressing the destruction in Imo State, of buildings and assets of the police and the home of Professor George Obiozor, the PresidentGeneralof Ohanaeze NdiIgbo, andaleadingvoiceof moderationintheaffairsof the country.

 

Recall that Obiozor’s country home in Awo-Omamma, Oru East Local Government of Imo State was on Saturday morning set ablazeby gunmen.

 

The gunmen, according to reports, used Improvised Explosives Devices (IEDs) to destroy the building. Twopoliceofficerswerealso killed duringadeadly attackon a police facility in Umuguma, Owerri West Council Area in Imo State on the same day. In a release by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, yesterday, the President strongly condemned the violence just as he urged everyone to maintain peace. He noted that the law and order capabilities in the Southeast were being strengthened.

 

Buhari called on the people of Imo State in particular and the sub-region in general to maintain peace as the police and other agencies were working to ensure that normalcy was restored at the earliest.

He extended sympathies to the police authorities over the losses of men and materials, and to Obiozor who he urged to maintain his commitment to the peace and oneness of the Federation against the senseless terrorists.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
