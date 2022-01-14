News

Buhari condemns Plateau killings, warns Irigwe-Fulani peace deal must succeed

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned the latest killings in Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State. Buhari lamented the development, saying it was at variance with the principles of the peace agreements reached between Irigwe and Fulani in the area. In a statement by his spokesman, Garba Shehu, the President said: “My thoughts are with the families of the victims in this time of grief. May their souls rest in peace.” He urged the communities to do everything possible to commit to the peace agreement and prevent it from falling apart. “Every group taking the law into their hands claims to be retaliating. As a society, there is no place for this sort of violence. This is unacceptable,” he said. Buhari commended Governor Simon Lalong for the handling of the incident so far.

 

