Buhari Condoles With Abacha’s Family Over Son’s Death

President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with the former First Lady, Marayam Abacha, and her entire family on the death of their son, Abdullahi.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Abdullahi died in the early hour of today in his sleep at the age of 36 years.

Announcing his death on Saturday, his sister, Gumsu Abacha took to his Twitter handle to break the sad news.

Reacting to the sudden death, President Buhari in a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, said, “The President’s prayers and thoughts are with the family of Abacha as they grieve the passing of the young Abdullahi.

“The President prays for the repose of the soul of the deceased and comfort for those who mourn.”

